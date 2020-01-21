Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Bought by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,278 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,143 shares during the quarter. Xilinx accounts for approximately 2.5% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $5,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Xilinx by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,066,691 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,720,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,227 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 1,957.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,772,529 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $326,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,785 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Xilinx by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,714,999 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $164,468,000 after purchasing an additional 317,336 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Xilinx by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,281,108 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $151,068,000 after acquiring an additional 190,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Xilinx by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,096,352 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $129,282,000 after acquiring an additional 80,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XLNX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Xilinx to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.38.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $102.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.28 and a 200 day moving average of $101.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 5.78.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.63 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 28.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Xilinx announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the programmable devices maker to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $328,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,712 shares in the company, valued at $745,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

