XRP (XRP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.92 Billion

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One XRP coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00002740 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC, Korbit, BTC Trade UA and Vebitcoin. XRP has a total market cap of $10.36 billion and $1.92 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XRP has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.87 or 0.03659000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00204955 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00031167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00129054 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000068 BTC.

XRP Coin Profile

XRP was first traded on February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,119,346 coins and its circulating supply is 43,653,776,034 coins. XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

XRP Coin Trading

XRP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, B2BX, Binance, DragonEX, Koinex, C2CX, CoinFalcon, BitBay, BtcTurk, RippleFox, Huobi, Coinsquare, Liquid, BitFlip, Bitstamp, BX Thailand, FCoin, GOPAX, Ovis, OpenLedger DEX, Kraken, Bitfinex, Altcoin Trader, Tripe Dice Exchange, Independent Reserve, HitBTC, Covesting, Poloniex, Coinbe, Coinone, Exmo, BTC Trade UA, MBAex, Gate.io, LiteBit.eu, OKEx, LakeBTC, Vebitcoin, Bithumb, Bitsane, Coinsuper, ABCC, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), Upbit, Braziliex, CoinEgg, CoinBene, Bitinka, Korbit, Koineks, Instant Bitex, BTC Markets, BitMarket, WazirX, Ripple China, Coindeal, DigiFinex, Exrates, Bittrex, Stellarport, ZB.COM, Indodax, Bitbank, Bitbns, BCEX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bits Blockchain, Bitlish, Bitso, Sistemkoin, Coinrail, Zebpay, Fatbtc, Coinhub, CEX.IO, Cryptohub, Gatehub, Cryptomate and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

