Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) to post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.75). Y-mAbs Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($2.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.16).

YMAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $123,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Healy purchased 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.79 per share, with a total value of $2,681,100.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $615,120. 38.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $32.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.14. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.89 and a 200 day moving average of $28.04.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

