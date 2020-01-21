Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Now Covered by Analysts at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Yandex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group set a $54.30 price objective on shares of Yandex and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Yandex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.33.

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX opened at $45.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 56.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.03. Yandex has a 12-month low of $28.91 and a 12-month high of $45.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $20.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $20.15. The business had revenue of $45.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 billion. Yandex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Yandex’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $18.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Yandex will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Yandex in the third quarter valued at $222,640,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yandex in the second quarter valued at $93,541,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 69.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,106,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,057,000 after buying an additional 863,530 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 146.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,428,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,273,000 after buying an additional 849,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 438.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 961,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,805,000 after purchasing an additional 782,774 shares in the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

