Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on YRD. Citigroup lowered Yirendai from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.90 to $6.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.92 price objective on shares of Yirendai in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Yirendai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Yirendai has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.51.

Shares of NYSE:YRD opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.69 million, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.53. Yirendai has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $17.44.

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $287.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.41 million. Yirendai had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s revenue was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Yirendai during the third quarter worth $125,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Yirendai by 17.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Yirendai by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Yirendai by 417.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 38,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Yirendai during the second quarter worth $662,000. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yirendai

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

