YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 (LON:YNGA) Insider Sells £41,704 in Stock

YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 (LON:YNGA) insider Patrick Dardis sold 2,600 shares of YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,604 ($21.10), for a total value of £41,704 ($54,859.25).

LON YNGA opened at GBX 1,598.50 ($21.03) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $477.53 million and a P/E ratio of 26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,624.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,624.02. YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,475 ($19.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,890 ($24.86).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,760 ($23.15) price objective on shares of YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Young's Managed Houses, Geronimo Managed Houses, and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

