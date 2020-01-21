YY (NASDAQ:YY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of YY (NASDAQ:YY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

YY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YY from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Nomura upped their price target on shares of YY from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of YY from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of YY from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.30.

YY stock opened at $66.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. YY has a one year low of $51.00 and a one year high of $88.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.95.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The information services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $962.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.24 million. YY had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 7.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that YY will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of YY by 20.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,671,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,874,000 after buying an additional 631,243 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of YY by 218.2% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 311,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,538,000 after buying an additional 575,687 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of YY by 158.9% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 835,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,959,000 after buying an additional 512,580 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in YY during the third quarter worth about $21,601,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in YY by 3,542.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 226,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,752,000 after purchasing an additional 220,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

YY Company Profile

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

