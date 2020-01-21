Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Analysts forecast that Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) will announce earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Gain Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Gain Capital reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Gain Capital will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gain Capital.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $66.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.11 million. Gain Capital had a negative net margin of 12.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GCAP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley set a $7.00 price target on Gain Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gain Capital by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,282,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,298,000 after buying an additional 201,686 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Gain Capital by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 968,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Gain Capital by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 96,900 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Gain Capital by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 52,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gain Capital by 3,530.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 42,363 shares during the last quarter. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GCAP opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. Gain Capital has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45.

Gain Capital Company Profile

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

