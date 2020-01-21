Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $255.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) to announce $255.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $258.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $252.00 million. Haemonetics posted sales of $247.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $997.60 million to $1.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $252.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.77 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

In related news, Director Ronald G. Gelbman sold 16,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $2,001,668.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.32, for a total transaction of $175,185.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,717,592 in the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Haemonetics by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,278 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $113.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.32. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $80.24 and a fifty-two week high of $140.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

