Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.33. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HASI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

In other news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $353,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,496,686.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,415,716.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,057 shares of company stock valued at $59,504. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 5.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 0.9% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 54,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 6.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 4.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $33.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.19. The company has a current ratio of 29.13, a quick ratio of 29.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.61%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

