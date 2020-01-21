Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Will Announce Earnings of $2.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) to report earnings per share of $2.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.29 and the lowest is $2.24. Zimmer Biomet posted earnings of $2.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year earnings of $7.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $7.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.23 to $8.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.71% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.35.

In other news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $2,226,799.38. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,291,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $149.38 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $103.17 and a 12-month high of $151.67. The company has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

