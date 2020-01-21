Zacks: Analysts Expect Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chemours’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.46. Chemours posted earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemours will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chemours.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 58.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra raised shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Chemours to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.15.

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.46. Chemours has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $41.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Chemours by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 33,696 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chemours by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Chemours by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Chemours by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

