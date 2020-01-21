Zacks: Analysts Expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to Post $0.26 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.21. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $115.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.17 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTLR. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays set a $19.00 price target on shares of Rattler Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Rattler Midstream has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RTLR opened at $17.08 on Friday. Rattler Midstream has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.21.

