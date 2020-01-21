Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $400.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to announce $400.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $400.40 million to $400.70 million. Hilltop reported sales of $356.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hilltop.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $454.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.30 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 11.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

HTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilltop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.90.

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.85. Hilltop has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $26.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,214,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,799,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 142.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 268,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 157,692 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,287,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 63.9% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 336,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 131,009 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilltop (HTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.