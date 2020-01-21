Zacks: Brokerages Expect Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.01 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) will report sales of $177.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $173.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $180.87 million. Healthcare Trust Of America posted sales of $172.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America will report full year sales of $692.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $689.56 million to $696.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $729.22 million, with estimates ranging from $711.70 million to $752.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Healthcare Trust Of America.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Cfra cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust Of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

Shares of HTA stock opened at $31.06 on Tuesday. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $31.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.13 and its 200 day moving average is $29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $5,717,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,341,714.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 461,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 158,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

