Zacks: Brokerages Expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to report $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.43. Holly Energy Partners also reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.22% and a net margin of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $135.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Holly Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $23.00 price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.98.

Shares of NYSE HEP opened at $24.41 on Friday. Holly Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,852,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 144,548 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 22.4% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 535,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after buying an additional 98,133 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,236,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 255.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 53,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

