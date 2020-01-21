Zacks: Brokerages Expect Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) to Post $0.39 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) will report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Host Hotels and Resorts posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Host Hotels and Resorts.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HST shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels and Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.47.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $2,965,209.45. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,503,058 shares in the company, valued at $64,841,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

HST opened at $17.88 on Friday. Host Hotels and Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.70 and a quick ratio of 7.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

