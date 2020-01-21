Zacks: Brokerages Expect Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.00 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) will post $17.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.30 million. Neuronetics reported sales of $15.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full-year sales of $62.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.00 million to $62.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $74.54 million, with estimates ranging from $72.38 million to $76.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Neuronetics.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 45.35% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. The firm had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 million.

STIM has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Neuronetics to $11.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Campe bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $40,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,636.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian E. Farley bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $46,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,307.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 77,459 shares of company stock valued at $341,135 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STIM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Neuronetics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Neuronetics by 4.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Neuronetics by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after acquiring an additional 57,297 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Neuronetics by 13.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 59,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Neuronetics by 5,765.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 108,794 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STIM opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.12. Neuronetics has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.36.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neuronetics (STIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.