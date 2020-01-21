Zacks: Brokerages Expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Will Announce Earnings of $2.11 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.07. United Parcel Service reported earnings per share of $1.94 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year earnings of $7.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $7.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $8.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. GMP Securities upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.75.

UPS opened at $118.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.62. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $92.65 and a one year high of $125.31.

In related news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 235,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,581,000 after buying an additional 42,305 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 75,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

