Zacks: Brokerages Expect Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) to Post $1.05 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) will announce $1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.07. Welltower reported earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Welltower.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James downgraded Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,193,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,358,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,933,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,622,794,000 after buying an additional 532,774 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 241.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,239,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702,502 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Welltower by 21.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,233,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,186,000 after acquiring an additional 760,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 9.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,139,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,603,000 after purchasing an additional 263,571 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower stock opened at $86.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.98 and a 200-day moving average of $86.02. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.14. Welltower has a one year low of $71.18 and a one year high of $93.17.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

