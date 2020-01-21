Zacks: Brokerages Expect WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) to Announce $2.56 EPS

Equities analysts expect WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) to post earnings per share of $2.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for WEX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.52. WEX posted earnings of $2.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full year earnings of $9.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.11 to $9.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.36 to $10.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $459.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.00 million. WEX had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WEX. Raymond James began coverage on WEX in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research set a $240.00 price target on WEX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on WEX from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on WEX from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.21.

In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total transaction of $2,953,102.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,337,171.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $149,794.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,158.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,152 shares of company stock worth $5,226,127 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 5.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of WEX by 12.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,998,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $831,990,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 877.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,195,000 after purchasing an additional 259,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $838,000. 98.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX stock opened at $225.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. WEX has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $226.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.48.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

