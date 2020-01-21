Zacks: First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned First Community Bankshares an industry rank of 110 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

First Community Bankshares stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.90. First Community Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $29.71 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The company has a market capitalization of $478.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.58.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.86 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCBC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 68.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 37.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.18% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

