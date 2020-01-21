Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $42.88 on Monday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 45.86%. The business had revenue of $106.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.50%.

In related news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $504,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,592.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,233,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,068,000 after buying an additional 1,112,920 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,946,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,530,000 after buying an additional 851,117 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 615.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 209,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after buying an additional 180,272 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,033,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after buying an additional 125,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.