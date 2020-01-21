Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) to Hold

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REDWOOD TRUST INC. is a self-advised and self-managed real estate investment trust. It specializes in acquiring and managing real estate mortgage assets which may be acquired as whole loans or as mortgage securities reperesenting interest in or obligations backed by pools of mortgage loans. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of RWT stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,719. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average of $16.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Redwood Trust has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $17.33.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.50 million. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew P. Stone sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 99,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,305.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 25.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 14.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

