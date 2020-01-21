Zacks Investment Research Lowers Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Extreme Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of a next generation of switching solutions that meet the increasing needs of enterprise local area networks internet service providers and content providers. The key advantages of its Layer 3 switching solutions are increased performance, the ability to easily grow in size as customer needs change, flexible allocation of network resources, ease of use and lower cost of ownership. These advantages are obtained through the use of custom semiconductors, known as ASICs, in its products and through hardware and software designs. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Extreme Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of EXTR opened at $7.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.17. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $8.59. The company has a market cap of $962.81 million, a PE ratio of 79.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $255.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Ellington Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

