Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) to Hold

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

VNDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Shares of VNDA opened at $15.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.70. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $31.30.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $59.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.33 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 55.49% and a return on equity of 38.90%. Vanda Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $151,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,579 shares in the company, valued at $19,753,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $64,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,279,272.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,642 shares of company stock valued at $234,100 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 210.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 258,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 175,213 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $2,966,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

