Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) to Hold

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Molecular Templates Inc. is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation immunotoxins called Engineered Toxin Bodies for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. Molecular Templates Inc., formerly known as Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc., is headquartered in Austin, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Molecular Templates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Molecular Templates stock opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.86 million, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 3.18. Molecular Templates has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $15.05.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 44.86% and a negative net margin of 289.90%. Research analysts forecast that Molecular Templates will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii bought 937,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $7,496,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Morenstein bought 468,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Molecular Templates by 407.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates during the second quarter worth about $111,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

