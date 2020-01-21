Zacks: National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Given $41.25 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. National Bankshares’ rating score has declined by 200% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $41.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given National Bankshares an industry rank of 110 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

NKSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of NKSH opened at $42.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $273.28 million, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $32.52 and a twelve month high of $48.82.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. National Bankshares had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $11.52 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Bankshares by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.69% of the company’s stock.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

