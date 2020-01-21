Zacks: Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Sterling Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 200% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $9.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Sterling Bancorp an industry rank of 169 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $10.78. The company has a market cap of $385.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.23.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.40 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 17.26%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 360.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 19,826 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 48.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 18,492 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 45.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth $217,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

