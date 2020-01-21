ZCore Price Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last week, ZCore has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZCore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0302 or 0.00000348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $50.98, $7.50 and $18.94. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $184,850.00 and approximately $221.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZCore alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 6,127,273 coins. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZCore Coin Trading

ZCore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $24.68, $5.60, $24.43, $50.98, $7.50, $32.15, $18.94, $13.77, $51.55, $33.94 and $10.39. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.