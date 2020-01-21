Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

ZION has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.65.

Zions Bancorporation NA stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. Zions Bancorporation NA has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.29 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 9,429 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total value of $457,023.63. Also, VP Olga Hoff sold 2,042 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $100,772.70. Insiders sold 72,666 shares of company stock worth $3,655,946 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 11.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,036,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,302 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 386.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,040,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209,650 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 54,145.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,839 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,828,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,409,000 after acquiring an additional 405,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,442,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,202,000 after purchasing an additional 319,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

