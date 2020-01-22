$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty One analysts have issued estimates for Propetro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Propetro reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Propetro will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Propetro.

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.15). Propetro had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $541.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.39 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on PUMP. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Propetro from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Propetro from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Propetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.52.

NYSE PUMP opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.25. Propetro has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $25.38.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

