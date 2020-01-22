$0.74 EPS Expected for DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) will report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DHT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.77. DHT reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 469.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. DHT had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on DHT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE:DHT opened at $7.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.58. DHT has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in DHT by 581.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,546 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in DHT by 100.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 551.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,714 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in DHT during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. 46.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

