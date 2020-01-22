$1.01 EPS Expected for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $1.11. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles posted earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $30.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 2.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCAU shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Commerzbank upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.35.

Shares of NYSE FCAU opened at $13.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $17.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average is $13.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCAU. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,507,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,206,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,919,000 after purchasing an additional 762,148 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,070,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,798,000 after purchasing an additional 406,214 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 843,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after purchasing an additional 286,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,493,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,459,000 after purchasing an additional 210,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

