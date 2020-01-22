$1.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SAP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.89 and the highest is $1.99. SAP posted earnings of $1.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full-year earnings of $5.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $5.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $6.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. SAP had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. SAP’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. Bank of America cut shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, October 21st. TD Securities upgraded shares of SAP to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.73.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 318.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in SAP by 1.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 467,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in SAP during the second quarter worth about $643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

SAP stock opened at $139.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $167.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.09. SAP has a one year low of $100.97 and a one year high of $140.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

