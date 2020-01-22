1,974 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Purchased by Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $136.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.09 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.29.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $109,367.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.78, for a total value of $582,427.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,251.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,172 shares of company stock valued at $16,158,032. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

