3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in 3M by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,592 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in 3M by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 666,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $117,559,000 after purchasing an additional 54,824 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 22,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.08.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total value of $585,660.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $179.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.30. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $150.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

