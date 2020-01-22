791 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Bought by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 791 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,646,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,290,273,000 after purchasing an additional 336,468 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2,475.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,002,209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $493,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,660 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,432,147 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $249,294,000 after purchasing an additional 137,807 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 45.3% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $214,576,000 after buying an additional 407,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 32.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,152,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $200,555,000 after buying an additional 284,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $470,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,020,510.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,785 shares of company stock worth $9,965,644 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.86.

NVIDIA stock opened at $247.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.50. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $131.00 and a 52 week high of $252.99. The stock has a market cap of $151.74 billion, a PE ratio of 63.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

