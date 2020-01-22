7,959 Shares in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Bought by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Cohu by 17.3% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,346,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,189,000 after purchasing an additional 198,366 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,196,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,606,000 after purchasing an additional 192,469 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 922.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 162,438 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,351,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,435,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.76. Cohu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $25.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.99 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 17.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Cohu’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

In other news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Pascal Ronde sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $194,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,112.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COHU has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Cohu from $3.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Cohu in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Sunday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

