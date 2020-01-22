Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €28.26 ($32.86).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARL shares. Nord/LB set a €26.30 ($30.58) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Warburg Research set a €35.50 ($41.28) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of ETR ARL opened at €29.88 ($34.74) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. Aareal Bank has a twelve month low of €22.44 ($26.09) and a twelve month high of €31.90 ($37.09). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of €27.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.03.

Aareal Bank Company Profile

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

