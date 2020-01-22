Access Financial Services Inc. Buys 675 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in AT&T by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,020,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,060,292,000 after buying an additional 4,292,231 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in AT&T by 63.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,692,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,433 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 82.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,762,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,159 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 233.3% during the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,459,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,601,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,939,000 after acquiring an additional 878,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.90.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

