Access Financial Services Inc. Has $262,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Access Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $70,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $81,000.

SPY opened at $331.29 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $260.66 and a twelve month high of $332.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

