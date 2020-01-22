Access Financial Services Inc. Trims Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Access Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.2% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,342,000 after purchasing an additional 125,161,066 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,081,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,103,000 after purchasing an additional 240,367 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,198,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,454 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,956,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,806,000 after purchasing an additional 83,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,890,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,725,000 after purchasing an additional 25,437 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

Shares of JNJ opened at $149.27 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $150.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

