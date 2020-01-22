Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,041 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 65.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,041 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.5% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 13,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 22,294 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $166.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,270.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $102.17 and a one year high of $168.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,843,434.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,271,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $168.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.07.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

