Admiral Group’s (ADM) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM) in a research report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,542 ($33.44) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector performer rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,288 ($30.10) to GBX 2,356 ($30.99) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,128 ($27.99).

ADM opened at GBX 2,304 ($30.31) on Tuesday. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,989 ($26.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,340 ($30.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,255.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,154.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion and a PE ratio of 16.68.

In related news, insider Andy Crossley bought 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,109 ($27.74) per share, with a total value of £19,887.87 ($26,161.37).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

