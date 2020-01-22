Advisors Preferred LLC Acquires New Shares in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETFC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 393.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,260,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,462 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 14.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,615,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,319,000 after buying an additional 693,350 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 185.7% during the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 856,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,428,000 after buying an additional 556,837 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 191.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 737,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,217,000 after buying an additional 484,726 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,972,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,775,000 after buying an additional 469,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETFC stock opened at $46.52 on Wednesday. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $34.68 and a 52 week high of $52.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.82 and its 200-day moving average is $43.78.

Several research firms recently commented on ETFC. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. E*TRADE Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

