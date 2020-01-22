Advisors Preferred LLC Acquires New Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMAB. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the third quarter worth $224,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the third quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 6,164.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. 9.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort stock opened at $63.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.75 and a 200 day moving average of $52.38.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

