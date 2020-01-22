Advisors Preferred LLC Acquires Shares of 24,765 Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,073,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,154,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,749,000 after buying an additional 614,918 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,220,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after acquiring an additional 424,647 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 990,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 224,067 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 856,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 198,315 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Diplomat Pharmacy stock opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.86. Diplomat Pharmacy Inc has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $14.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.01.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.15). Diplomat Pharmacy had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diplomat Pharmacy Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DPLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Diplomat Pharmacy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James downgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays lowered Diplomat Pharmacy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair raised Diplomat Pharmacy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

Diplomat Pharmacy Company Profile

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company operates through Specialty and PBM (pharmacy benefit management) segment. It provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

