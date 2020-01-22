Advisors Preferred LLC Acquires Shares of 764 SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 187.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 854.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Wurster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $241,660.00. Also, SVP Simon Leung sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $117,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,272.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,610 shares of company stock worth $5,715,454. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNX opened at $146.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.59 and a 200 day moving average of $110.65. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $78.55 and a twelve month high of $153.07.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNX. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research increased their target price on SYNNEX from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.43.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

