Advisors Preferred LLC Boosts Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KFY opened at $43.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.08.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $492.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti cut their target price on Korn Ferry from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

